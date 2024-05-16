Six students injured as lecture hall roof collapses 

In a distressing incident, the roof of the amphitheater lecture hall at the Oduduwa hall of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun Statecollapsed while students were having a morning lecture in the hall.

The Students’ Union leadership of the institution disclosed in a statement that six of its students were injured after the roof of the school’s Amphitheatre collapsed.

The statement, signed by the Students’ Union President, Abass Akinremi, also tasked the Federal Government to focus more on funding tertiary institutions, especially in the area of renovation of dilapidated buildings.

Akinremi commended the University medical team for the prompt attention given to the injured students.

He added that the students leadership will remain vigilant in identifying potential safety hazards in the school.

The statement said: “It is sad to note that the whirlwind caused damage to the ceiling covering at the Amphitheatre which sparked a collapse of some sections of the ceiling resulting in injuries to a number of students who were in the SER 001 Class at the time.

“Our preliminary assessment indicates that approximately six students were affected, with varying degrees of injuries.

Also Read:

“Some sustained injuries to the head, others to the legs, and some have incurred injuries to other parts of their bodies.

“Immediate action was taken, and every arm of the school management swiftly responded to the emergency.

“We wish to assure the Great Ife community and the public that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected students.

“Those in critical condition were promptly transported to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) for urgent medical attention.”