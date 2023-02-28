Breaking: Tinubu wins Borno, trailed by Atiku, Obi + Full results

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has emerged winner of the election in Borno State.

The result of the election held on Saturday was announced on on Tuesday evening in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The former two-term Governor of Lagos State was declared the winner of the election by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the election, Prof. Jude Rabo.

According to Jabo, Tinubu polled 252,282 votes, while the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, scored 190,921 votes; Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, garnered 7,205 votes; and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party had 4,626 votes.

The results will be taken to Abuja for official announcement by the INEC at the centre.

The results

APC: 252,282

LP: 7,205

NNPP: 4,626

PDP: 190,921.