Breaking: Sultan announces sighting of new moon

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced the sighting of new moon.

Following this, he has declared Friday (tomorrow) as the Sallah day (Shawwal 1) for Muslim faithful in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Muslim leader made the announcement on Thursday evening in his palace in Sokoto, North West Nigeria.

Abubakar announced that the decision was reached after the confirmation of the siting of the crescent of Shawwal.

Muslims in Nigeria have in the last 29 days joined their counterparts all over the world in observing the Ramadan fasting, the fourth pillar of Islam.