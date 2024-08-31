The Department of State Services has said that the arrest and seizure of the international passport of investigative journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, was a case of mistaken identity.

The Eagle Online recalls that Soyinka, Regional Editor West Africa of Conversation Africa, was arrested by the DSS on August 25.

He was taken into custody at the office of the secret police at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State on his arrival from the United Kingdom.

Following the intervention of the International Press Institute, Nigeria, he was released by the DSS, but his international passport was seized.

The spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said then that he was arrested based on the request of a sister agency.

However, when Soyinka reported at the Office of the DSS as directed on Friday, he was told that his arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

According to available information, the international passport of the former Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service was then released to him.

Reacting to the development, the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, said it is shocking that the DSS could violate the rights of a law-abiding citizen the way it did.

Mojeed said: “IPI Nigeria will consult with Mr Soyinka to decide how to respond to this unbelievable demonstration of incompetence by operatives of a key intelligence agency.

“There must be accountability in this matter.

“All those involved in the unfortunate saga must answer for their roles.

“A good starting point is for the SSS to issue a formal apology to Mr Soyinka for the inconveniences and psychological anguish caused him.

“Also, we will like a commitment from the agency that it will henceforth desist from exhibiting this kind of reckless, undemocratic, and unprofessional behaviour towards law-abiding citizens.”

Post Views: 0