The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has become the first pastor to speak on the rape allegation rocking the Global Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Criticism has trailed the failure of known Nigerian pastors to comment on the development.

Apart from the Christian Association of Nigeria which called for a probe of the development by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, to which Fatoyinbo belongs, no Nigerian pastor has comments on the issue beyond underground interventions.

Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, had accused Fatoyinbo of having raped her several times as a teenager, beginning from age 16.

Like Fatoyinbo, Adeyemi also started out his pastoral journey in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Speaking on his Instagram page, Adeyemi on Monday said: “My attention has been drawn to the allegations of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo. These are, no doubt, serious allegations. Rape is a crime and I say a firm NO to rape.

“As Christians, it is only appropriate for us to seek for truth, justice, healing, and restoration for all involved. The Bible instructs us to do this with humility (Galatians 6:1).

“While these are still allegations, I emphatise with Mrs Dakolo and everyone that has been affected, and I pray God’s peace for them at this time.

“While the allegations have been refuted, I hope there will be a process, legal or counseling, to establish the truth in these circumstances.

“Meanwhile, let us pray for peace and strength for everyone hurting in this process, for the families of the accusers and the accused, and the Church.

“#truth #justice #healing #restoration.”