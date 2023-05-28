Breaking: NDLEA intercepts explosives going to bandits

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a consignment of 32 pieces of Improvised Explosive Devices being taken to bandits’ camp in Niger State.

This was made known in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

Babafemi equally revealed that the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has since ordered the immediate transfer of a suspect, Musa Muhammadu, caught with the explosives on May 22, 2023 along Wawa Road, Kainji, Niger State, to the military.