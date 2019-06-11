One of the two top contenders for the Senate Presidency, Senator Ali Mohammed Ndume, has has arrived at the National Assembly complex.

Ndume defied the arrangement of the National Assembly to move the lawmakers-elect in convoy from Transcorp to the National Assembly Complex.

The President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, adopted the same method four years ago to emerge the President of the Senate.

While other senators were at the International Conference Centre waiting for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari for a meeting, Saraki, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, was already in the Red Chambers along with some other APC lawmakers and those elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party to pick the Principal Officers of the Senate.