Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Thursday dared the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as he hosted the All Progressives Congress rally in his Benin’s residence.

Obaseki had earlier in the day ordered that no rally must hold anywhere in Edo State on Friday.

However, Ize-Iyamu, defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC, with the backing of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, ignored Governor Obaseki’s order and hosted the scheduled rally in his home in Benin.

Speaking during the rally, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said he decided to host rally in his house because it will not be proper to send his supporters that came from all six local governments back home because the government closed the venue of the rally.

Iyamu had in 2016 on the platform of the PDP contested for the governorship of Edo State.

He just decamped to the APC in Edo State.