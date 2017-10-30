Breaking: Buhari sacks SGF, NIA boss, appoints new SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sacked the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

This was announced on Monday in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said the development followed Buhari’s study of the report of the panel headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), which investigated allegations against Lawal and Oke.

Adesina said in the statement that in the place of Lawal, Boss Mustapha has been appointed as the SGF.

Mustapha’s appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement added: “President Buhari also approved the recommendation to terminate the appointment of Ambassador Oke, and has further approved the setting up of a three-member panel to, among other things, look into the operational, technical and administrative structure of the Agency and make appropriate recommendations.”