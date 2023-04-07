Breaking: Bandits abduct 80 children, two female undergraduates

No fewer than 80 children have been abducted by bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The children, aged between 12 and 17, were abducted on Friday at about 8am, the BBC Hausa Service is reporting.

According to the station, the children were abducted while fetching firewood in the bush.

The gunmen were said to have marched them into the forest after surrounding them.

A separate report also has it that two female undergraduate students of the Federal University Gusau, also in Zamfara State, have been kidnapped.

