Breaking: Air Force helicopter in Boko Haram battle crashes

One of the helicopters in the fleet of the Nigerian Air Force battling the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East of Nigeria has crashed.

The chopper crashed on Monday.

According to the spokesman of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, there was “significant damage to the helicopter”.

Adesanya, however, said there was no loss of lives.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has ordered the Immediate constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices.

He added in a statement on Monday: “The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”