Borno multiple explosions: Hospital discharges 23 victims NAN

Dr. Laraba Bello, the Chief Medical Director of Borno State Specialist Hospital, said on Saturday that 23 of the 34 victims of last Wednesday’s Maiduguri multiple bomb explosions on admission at the hospital had been discharged.

Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri that the remaining patients were in stable condition, receiving adequate medical attention.

She said: “We received 34 patients, out of which two died within a short while; we have discharged 23 of them, while the remaining nine are responding to treatment and are in stable condition.”

Authorities at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, also confirmed that 29 victims of the explosion were still on admission at the hospital.

Dr. Bashir Tahir, the Chairman of the UMTH Medical Advisory Committee, told NAN that the patients were also in stable condition.

Tahir said: “Thirty-two patients were brought in, out of which three died.

“The 29 remaining are receiving treatment.”

He said that the hospital had no challenges offering free treatment to the victims.

He said: “We have no problem of money in providing treatment to the patients because the Victims Support Fund had provided some Money for free treatment of bomb blasts and other attacks.”

The Borno State Police Command had earlier confirmed the killing of 13 persons after the attack.