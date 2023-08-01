BNaija All Stars: I’m still a virgin – 22-year-old Ilebaye

828 828

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has told her fellow housemates that she is still a virgin.

The 22-year-old disclosed this while chatting with fellow housemates: Ike, Adekunle, CeeC and Cross, on Monday.

Ilebaye said after Ike disputed her claim of virginity following her actions in the house, which included kissing another housemate: “He is just saying the fact that you are a virgin you can’t do certain things.”

READ ALSO:

· Al Hilal bid £120.3m for Victor Osimhen

· Everton hold mild interest in Kelechi Iheanacho

· Fuel Subsidy: Gov. Sanwo-Olu rolls out palliatives + Video

Cee-c then said: “Allow him to think whatever he wants to think.”

Ilebaye then added: “No, no, no, I’m fighting for my fellow virgins outside.

“Even if you are a virgin, you can still do certain things.

“You can still party, you can still chat, you can still kiss.”