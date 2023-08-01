BNaija All Stars: I’m still a virgin – 22-year-old Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has told her fellow housemates that she is still a virgin.
The 22-year-old disclosed this while chatting with fellow housemates: Ike, Adekunle, CeeC and Cross, on Monday.
Ilebaye said after Ike disputed her claim of virginity following her actions in the house, which included kissing another housemate: “He is just saying the fact that you are a virgin you can’t do certain things.”
READ ALSO:
· Al Hilal bid £120.3m for Victor Osimhen
· Everton hold mild interest in Kelechi Iheanacho
· Fuel Subsidy: Gov. Sanwo-Olu rolls out palliatives + Video
Cee-c then said: “Allow him to think whatever he wants to think.”
Ilebaye then added: “No, no, no, I’m fighting for my fellow virgins outside.
“Even if you are a virgin, you can still do certain things.
“You can still party, you can still chat, you can still kiss.”