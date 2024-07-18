Beach Soccer AFCON: Supersand Eagles head to Nouakchott, to play Mauritania on Saturday

After five years in the international wilderness, Nigeria’s Supersand Eagles will depart Nigeria to Nouakchott on Friday morning for their 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against their Mauritanian counterparts.

The match is slated for Saturday.



The match, which is the first of a two-leg fixture, will have Egyptian officials take charge. Hany Farouk El-Sayed Eleraky is the referee, with Ahmed Mohamed Elwan Nofal as Referee 2 and Ibrahim El-Sayed Mahgoub as Referee 3. Khaled Mohamed Elewa will serve as time keeper, while Moroccan El Mansouri Taha will be the commissioner.



The NFF had appointed Abdullahi Isa, a veteran goalkeeper who later became assistant coach of the team, as new Head Coach of the Supersand Eagles, with Christopher Kadiri as Assistant Coach and Bashar Samaila as Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

Experienced players Victor Tale and Emeka Ogbonna are among the playing body, which also includes Arome Isah, Adams Taiwo, Emmanuel Ohwoferia, Godwin Tale, Egan-Osi Ekujimi, Chidozie Frank and Hassan Abdullahi.



The return leg is scheduled for Saturday, 27th July in Nigeria.



After the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 debacle that made the NFF to quietly eject the team from the international sphere, a group of enthusiasts, led by Mallam Mahmoud Hadejia, had kept the beach soccer fire burning around the country with the annual Nigeria Beach Soccer League and a range of tournaments.

