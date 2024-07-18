Breaking: Tinubu agrees to pay N70,000 as national minimum wage

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has agreed to pay N70, 000 as the new minimum wage.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed this at the end of the meeting between the organized labour and the government.

The meeting was attended by Labour leaders, including the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero and that of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo.

The labour leaders who arrived at about 2.15pm in a white 32-seater Coaster bus headed straight to the first floor office of the President where the meeting is expected to take place.

