Bayelsa 2023: INEC staff abducted, boat with officials, polls materials capsizes

The Independent National Electoral Commission said one of its election officials has been abducted in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The commission also said that a boat conveying election materials and 12 officials has capsized in the state.

The board was said to have capsized in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued in Yenagoa by Wilfred Ifogah, INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State, said that the two separate incidents occurred on Friday.

The statement said: “INEC also reports that its SPO assigned to Registration Area-06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama Local Government Area was abducted while awaiting to board a boat at Ammasoma jetty.

“The security agencies have been notified.”

Ifogah also said that the capsized boat was conveying election materials for Registration Area 17 in Koluama, Southern Ijaw LGA.

He said all the 12 election officials and the boat operator were rescued, adding: “We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration areas is 5368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5311.

“INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.”