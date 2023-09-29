Bauchi NLC set to join upcoming nationwide strike 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Bauchi State Chapter, said it is gearing up and mobilising members for a nationwide strike called by labour unions Tuesday.

The State NLC Chairman, Dauda Shu’aibu,

stated this at a news conference Thursday in Bauchi, saying that the decision was in compliance with the directives of the national headquarters of the NLC.

He said the chapter supported decisions taken by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) at their various meetings which analysed the current situation in the country.

“Taking cognisance of the extensive hardships and deprivation afflicting our citizens across all States of the Federation, we unanimously condemned the apparent conscious lethargy and tardiness in handling the consequences of its petrol price hike on Nigerians.

“The Councils deliberated on the continued refusal of the Federal Government to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue within the ambits of good faith.

According to him, NLC and TUC NEC-in-session observed that there is no disagreement between Labour and Government on the existence of massive suffering, impoverishment and hunger in the country.

The situation was brought by the hike in the price of petrol which demanded an urgent need for remedial action, he said.

“Trade unions continue to face severe threats from the state via the brutal and suppressive power of the Police and government.

The Chairman said the strike was in the spirit of the Independence Day celebration and to demonstrate resolve for a truly independent Nigeria to take our destinies in our own hands and rescue our nation.

“We are to embark on an indefinite and total shutdown of the nation, beginning from zero hours on Tuesday.

“Labour directs all workers in Nigeria to withdraw their services from their various workplaces commencing from October 3.

The NLC Chairman enjoined all members and patriotic citizens to join hands to support the unions’ course in salvaging the country from the economic hardship. NAN