NYG 2023:  Anambra wins in Beach Volleyball, Karate, to extend Gold tally 

Team Anambra team has increased its medal tally to five at the ongoing 2023 National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta.

Goodluck Njoku, 13 years old, who competed in the 50kg category, defeated his opponents from Oyo, FCT, Lagos and Delta in the finals to win gold in Karate Kumite for the State.

Anambra Male Beach Volleyball team also beat their Delta counterparts 2-0 in the final, an outcome considered by many as against the run of play.

The Female Beach Volleyball team however managed to finish fourth in their contest.

In the main Volleyball event, Delta dominated affairs winning in both male and female categories, leaving Kaduna State and Anambra boys and girls in the second and third positions for Silver and bronze respectively.

Coach Ijeomah Ndudi of the Volleyball team said the results were products of consistency and hard work.

Ndudi thanked the Anambra Sports Development Commission for his commitment to development of sports and support for the team.

The Anambra team otherwise known as the ’Solution Kids’ now has a total of 11 medals with five gold, four silver and two bronze at the close of activities on Thursday.