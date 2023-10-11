Barber docked for allegedly assaulting passerby

A barber, Mustapha Wazam was on Wednesday arraigned in a Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja, for allegedly assaulting a passerby.

The police charged Wazam, of Number 3 Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja with joint act and assault.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Olanrewaju Osho told the court that the defendant attacked the complainant, Abubakar Ahmed around a supermarket in Maitama area.

The police said that the complainant lost his Techno Spark III cellphone worth N50, 000 during the attack.

Osho said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 265 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayana, admitted the defendant to bail and ordered that a deposit of N100, 000 be made as his bail bond.

Mayana adjourned the case until October 18 for further hearing.