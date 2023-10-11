Motorcyclist docked for allegedly swindling businesswoman of N750, 000

A motorcyclist, John Ekom, was on Wednesday arraigned at a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly swindling a businesswoman of N750, 000.

The Police charged Ekom, 29, of Calvary Road, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Mary Godwin of Area F, Nyanya, Abuja, entrusted one TVS motorcycle, valued at N515, 000, to the defendant on hire purchase at the rate of N720, 000 on agreement to pay the sum of N15, 000 on weekly basis.

But he said the defendant went to hide the said motorcycle with intent to cheat, and came back after four days, and told the complainant that the said motorcycle had been snatched.

During police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened section 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, granted the defendant bail in the sum of 750,000 and ordered that a deposit of N500, 000 be made as his bail bond.

He said the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses would be verified by court officers.

The judge adjourned the case until October 18 for further hearing.