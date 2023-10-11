Uganda becomes Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for October

Spotify, an online streaming platform, says Ugandan artiste, Veronica Lugya, popularly called Vinka, is its EQUAL Africa ambassador for October.

Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday in a statement.

According to Okumu, EQUAL Africa is an initiative by Spotify aimed at reducing gender inequality in the music industry, highlighting and amplifying the voices of female artistes from across the continent.

She said: “Spotify has announced multitalented and chart-topping Ugandan artiste, Vinka, as its EQUAL Africa ambassador for October.

“Vinka joins a cohort of outstanding artistes characterised by strength, talent, and of course great music, such as Makhadzi, Maandy, and Xeniah Manasse, just to name a few.

“Vinka is testament to Uganda’s vibrant and thriving music industry and she is a prime example of a female artiste on the continent disrupting the music industry with her unorthodox and innovative music marketing techniques.”

READ ALSO:

Wike orders demolition of scavengers’ colony in Abuja

Sokoto: Police neutralise bandit, arrest 15, recover arms

Woman arrested for allegedly beating five-year-old stepdaughter to death

Okumu said Vinka’s introduction to music started with artistes such as Awilo Longomba and Koffi Olomide, whose music was played regularly while she was growing up.

She said Vinka later entered the music industry as a dancer, a career she soon left behind for artiste management.

According to her, the switch from technical riders to the mic was the start of a thriving music career in which Vinka had produced hit after hit, with songs like Malaika and Thank God showcasing her artistry.

Okumu said Vinka’s commitment to her music and to fans was also made clear during her 2019 campaign to release a new single on the first Friday of every month that year.

Sharing her advice for aspiring young artistes, Vinka said: “They have to believe in themselves, stay focused and never stop.

“You have to invest your time and sweat to make it work.

“When I started working as an artiste manager at the record company, I fell in love with music and took it when my opportunity came.”

Vinka described her music as being catchy with a unique voice, tone and vibe.