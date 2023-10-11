Woman arrested for allegedly beating five-year-old stepdaughter to death

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old housewife suspected of beating her stepdaughter to death.

The spokesman of the Command, Ahmad Wakil, a superintendent of Police, made this development known on Tuesday.

He said in Bauchi that the suspect allegedly beat the five-year-old girl, Hafsat Garba, to a pulp for smearing her clothes with faeces.

Wakil said: “On 28th of September, 2023 at about 9:25pm, one Abdulaziz Adamu of Kandahar area Bauchi, reported at A’ Divisional Police Headquarters that the suspect had beaten up her stepdaughter.

“As a result, she sustained serious injuries on her body and on receiving the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO swung into action.

“The team rushed to the scene and moved the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

Similarly, Wakil said the command had arrested two members of a quasi-security outfit suspected of using force during interrogation of three crime suspects and in the process one person died.

He said the three crime suspects: Joshua Yohana, Bitrus Iliya and Yohana Abubakar, were interrogated over the alleged disappearance of the manhood of one Usman Sale of Sabon Garin Nabardo village.

He said Yonana Abubakar collapsed during interrogation and was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he later died.

The command spokesman said those involved were promptly arrested while the corpse was released to the relatives of the deceased for burial.

“Investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.