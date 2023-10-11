NDLEA seizes 3.6 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano, arrests 241 suspects

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency seized 3.6 tonnes of illicit drugs and arrested 241 suspects between July and September, the Commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, has said.

He made the revelation in a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday by the command’s spokesman, Sadiq Maigatari.

The statement said the suspects arrested were 234 males and seven females.

Drugs seized were 3.4 tonnes of Indian hemp, 274.1kg of codeine and tramadol, 0.4kg of cocaine, 0.013kg of heroin and 0.0334kg of methamphetamine.

READ ALSO:

Woman arrested for allegedly beating five-year-old stepdaughter to death

Uganda becomes Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for October

Ogun: Police nab 124 suspected criminals in four months

Idris-Ahmad said the NDLEA secured 18 convictions of drug traffickers and users in the three months out of the 29 cases filed, while 132 other cases were still pending.

He said: “The NDLEA sensitised more than 4,000 individuals, students, traditional rulers and security personnel on drug abuse prevention, and successfully rehabilitated 22 users struggling with drug dependence.

“The agency plays a pivotal role in safeguarding public health, ensuring economic stability, and enhancing the nation’s international reputation.”

He appealed to the public to provide useful and timely information on drug abuse and trafficking to the NDLEA for immediate action.