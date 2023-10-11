Sokoto Rep, Jelani Danbuga, is dead 

The member, representing Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, is dead.

A member, representing Sabon Birni South constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Almustapha (aka Boza), confirmed the death to our reporter.

According to Boza, the federal lawmaker died around 12:30 am on Wednesday after a brief illness.

He was said to have been admitted in the hospital around Tuesday noon.

“His remains would be taken to the National Mosque for the bathing ritual after which it would be flown to Sokoto for burial around 11am,” Almustapha said.

Danbuga is survived by two wives, many children and grandchildren.