Behind the hype: A data-driven analysis of BBNaija All-Stars media performance

Leading Media Intelligence Consultancy, P+ Measurement Services recently undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the media performance of Big Brother Naija All Stars (Big Brother Naija Season 8). The highly anticipated reality television program featured former housemates from past seasons of the popular Big Brother Naija series. The audit meticulously analyzed and revealed key insights such as the most-mentioned housemates, media sentiment, media reach, media share by countries, and sponsorships of the reality show.

According to the analysis, the housemates with the most significant mentions include Ilebaye (Ilebaye Precious Odiniya), who emerged first with 19%, followed by Mercy (Mercy Chinenye Eke) in second place with 18%, Cee-C (Cynthia Nwadiora) securing third place with 17%, Pere (Pere Egbi) occupying fourth position with 16%, and Cross (Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo) in fifth position with 15%.

Moniepoint, the top sponsor, received 36% of the media attention, followed by Tecno Mobile with 21%, Pepsi with 13%, Guinness Nigeria with 12%, and Aquafina with 9%. It is noteworthy that media prominence doesn’t necessarily equate to the level of financial support provided by each sponsor. It reflects the volume of media exposure and visibility they received during the event period.

According to the analysis, 50% of the sentiments were positive, which provides a valuable opportunity for the Big Brother Naija organizers to cultivate brand loyalty and engage their audience effectively, while the negative sentiment of 5% suggests that any issues or concerns raised during the event were promptly and effectively managed. The remaining 45% of sentiments remained neutral.

Big Brother Naija All Stars was analysed using data harvested from traditional and digital media. These media types provided significant insights into the reach, impact, and performance of the show, with digital media accounting for 98% and traditional media accounting for 2%, providing a sense of credibility and authenticity to the event. The high percentage of digital media mentions also suggests that digital media played a significant role in driving awareness and engagement for the show.

In terms of media coverage by country, Nigeria led the chart with 77%, trailed by Ghana and the USA, each with 3%. The United Kingdom and Canada garnered 2% each, while other countries garnered relatively lower media shares, reflecting varying levels of interest and coverage.

The estimated audience reach of 23,275,606 is a testament to the popularity and success of the Big Brother Naija All-Stars season media engagement.