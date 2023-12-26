Bamidele salutes Akume at 70, says he’s a progressive general

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has felicitated the Secretary to the Government of Federation and former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume, who clocks 70 years today.

The Leader of the Senate spoke in a statement issued by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Tuesday.

In it, Bamidele described the SGF as one of the few progressive generals, who through firmness, resilience and tenacity reclaimed Nigeria from the claws of regressive elements in 2015.

He specifically commended Akume for being consistent, firm and tenacious in the progressive struggle to reclaim Nigeria right from the era of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria to the dawn of All Progressives Congress in February 2013 and beyond.

He recounted Akume’s many contributions as Benue State Governor (1999-2007), Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (2007-2019) and Minister of Special Duties (2019-2023), pointing out his unflinching love for his people and his people’s love for him.

The statement said: “On this day, I celebrate one of the priceless generals in the ranks of the progressives, who worked valiantly to rescue and reclaim Nigeria from the claws of regressive elements that ruled between 1999 and 2015.

“Even when the progressive actors could not make meaningful inroads into the Middle Belt, Senator Akume held forth and is still holding forth, even amid stiff opposition from the ruling elite in the state and at the centre.

“Senator Akume’s politics of consistency and welfarism has made both the young and old people in Benue State to be pleased with him. Today, there is no political actor in Benue State, indeed Middle Belt at large, that is in touch with the people at the grassroots. He is truly a man of the people.

“For these reasons, the upcoming progressives nationwide have the onus of understudying Senator Akume’s politics that endeared him to the heart of Benue people and beyond since his election in 1999.”

Bamidele, therefore, prayed that God would continue to satisfy the SGF with longer life, grant him unfailing memory, bless him with enduring peace and fill his heart with joy unspeakable.