Award-winning architects grace Glo African Voices

Two award-winning architects who employ the power of design to make a bold statement for social change will be guests this week on CNN African Voices Playmakers.

The show is sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

The duo of Tosin Oshinowo from Nigeria and Luyanda Mphalwa, a South African, have successfully created more inclusive places for people to live, work, and play.

Oshinowo, a Lagos-based Nigerian architect and designer, creative entrepreneur, public speaker and author weaves identity and culture into her work. She is a graduate of Architecture from Kingston College, London, and holds a Master’s degree in Urban designs from Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London.

She has numerous awards to her credit, including the 3rd City People Real Estate Awards for Architect of the Year 2017 and the Lord’s Achievers Awards for Creativity, in celebration of World Achievers Day 2019. She was among five finalists for the 2023 Diversity in Architecture Divia Awards.

Mpahlwa, one of South Africa’s earliest black students permitted to study architecture, is using his life’s journey as a blueprint to uplift those in need in post-apartheid South Africa.

He holds a Masters in Architecture from the Technical University of Berlin and is the Director of DesignSpaceAfrica, a Cape Town-based architecture and design practice which he established in 2009.

The programme will be on air at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday, with repeats at 11.00 a.m. Other repeats come at 3.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. on Sunday and on Monday at 4.00 a.m.

The same edition will be shown next week Saturday at 8.30 a.m. and 12 noon. It will be rebroadcast on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m.