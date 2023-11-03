AU, ECOWAS are killing Africa – Primate Ayodele Warns

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the African Union (AU) and Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) are behind the retrogression of the African continent.

The Cleric also warned against the emergence of a new terrorist group he foresees.

In a statement signed by his media office, Primate Ayodele made it known that the associations are not helping the continent grow because of their bad policies which further put the continent into slavery, stating that both organisations should have worked on having a unified currency or strengthening the currencies of countries in Africa in order to stop running to dollars and pounds.

He mentioned that if the continent keeps on allowing foreign currencies to decide the economy of countries, Africa will not grow but continue to nosedive into everlasting slavery.

Primate Ayodele also advised countries in the continent to eliminate visa requirements among themselves in order to boost the economy of the continent. He specified that Africa has great leaders, but they are too corrupt and intoxicated by power and this in turn affects the progress of the continent.

“AU and ECOWAS are not doing the best, their policies are killing the African continent. The continent can be great if these leaders put heads together to do something tangible. Dollar and Pounds are killing the continent, they have used those currencies to colonize us, we should strengthen our currencies instead of running to those foreign currencies for anything.’’

“I also want to advise African countries to eliminate visa requirements among themselves in order to improve the economy of the continent. Africa can rule the world if we have good leaders. We have intelligent leaders but they are corrupt, intoxicated by power and mismanage power. These are the things that affect the continent; they hate development and love to stay in power for too long” the Cleric said.

Speaking further on ECOWAS, Primate Ayodele revealed that leaders of the Commission will be running to USA for support but if they are not careful, the support will be amount to slavery because they will sign agreements that won’t favour the continent.

He also advised leaders of the Commission to work on a unified security as he foresees a coalition of terrorists in the continent.

‘’ECOWAS leaders will be running helter-skelter to get support from the USA. The support is tantamount to slavery, It will lead to bondage because leaders of the commission will sign unnecessary agreements that will hurt the continent. African leaders must be careful not to see the death of a one-time chairman of the commission.’’

‘’There will be a coalition of terrorists that will be terrorising ECOWAS countries. There should also be a unified ECOWAS force to fight terrorists in the region. I see a new terrorist group that will shake ECOWAS countries coming up” Ayodele predicted.