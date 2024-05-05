Shi’ites petition NSA, others over alleged killing of their brothers

The Shiites have petitioned the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of extrajudicial killing against Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Commissioner, Kaduna State Police Command, Ali Audu Dabigi.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Chairman, Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, were copied.

They accused Sani and CP Dabigi of alleged attack and killings of their brothers by the duo.

The Shiites, under the auspices of Resource Forum of Islamic Movement, made the allegations in the petitions dated April 23, 2024 and signed by the forum’s Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Danladi.

The letters, titled: “Petition Against Mr Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State and the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna for Arbitrary Extra-Judicial Killing of Seven and Wounding Over 30 Peaceful Protesters on 5th of April, 2024 in Kaduna and Zaria,” had the acknowledgment copies dated April 30, 2024 and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

A copy of the petition, written to the Senate President, reads: “The above-captioned matter refers. We write to your office to intimate you on the conduct of the Kaduna State Governor and the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State upon whose instruction; the Nigerian Police opened fire with live ammunition on peaceful Pro-Palestinian protesters in Kaduna and Zaria on 5th April, 2024.

“The conflict in the Middle East between Palestine and Israel is a worldwide event that dominates the world and takes over the United Nations activities since October 2023.

“This event gave rise to worldwide protests against the killings of innocent civilian in the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defence Forces.

“Protests have been going on nonstop in USA, UK, France, Germany and other European Nations, including the Israel itself.

“In Nigeria, such protests have been going on in several states, including Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Rivers and the FCT Abuja.

“The last Friday of the month of Ramadan was designated as the International Quds Day and it is observed world over.

“The event had been conducted in Nigeria for the past 40 years. This year’s International Quds Day was observed world over on 5th April, 2024, including Nigeria where it was observed in more than 30 cities, including Kaduna and Zaria.

“All the processions in all the states were carried out without any event, it was peaceful throughout including in Lagos, Rivers and Abuja.

“Unfortunately, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police decided to use his force and attacked peaceful procession.

“Thus, he ordered the policemen to open fire with live bullets in broad day light on unarmed peaceful protesters. This led to the killing of seven persons.

“We see the actions of Kaduna State Governor and the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State as arbitrary, unconstitutional and in breach of the ethics of the Nigerian Police.

“Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has provided for and protects the rights of every Nigerian citizen, which includes rights to life, rights to peaceful demonstrations, among others.

“If the actions of the duo are left unchecked, the image of Nigeria will be tarnished in the eyes of the citizens and the international community,

“It is consequent to these that we forward this petition to you to take the necessary action on the Kaduna State Governor and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Audu Dabigi for the breach of citizens’ constitutional rights.

“We look forward to your prompt response.”