The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied a report in the media alleging the release of a list of 58 ex-governors under investigation for corruption to the tune of N2.18 trillion.

The anti-graft agency clarified this in a press statement it issued on Sunday on the story that has gone viral.

It said it has not issued any such list nor discussed the investigation of the former governors with any media outlet.

According to the statement signed by EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the report titled ‘EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion,’ was “a phantom report,” deemed “false and mischievous.”

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, feels obliged to dissociate itself from a phantom report circulating in sections of the media, claiming it has released a full list of ex-governors being investigated for alleged corruption.

“The report headlined ‘EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex- Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion,’ in one of the news outlets, is false and mischievous as the commission neither issued the said list nor entertained discussions on the investigation of ex-governors with any news medium.

“This invariably means that the so-called list is a disingenuous fabrication designed to achieve motives known only to the authors,” the statement read.

Also Read

Oyewale urged the public to disregard the report and advised the media to verify information regarding ongoing investigations directly with the commission, to prevent the spread of false and inaccurate information.