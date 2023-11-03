Buhari won’t ask after his appointees in four years unless they meet him – Ex-Minister

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said that former President Muhammadu Buhari would not ask for his appointees in four years unless they met him.

The ex-Minister stated this in an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday.

Shittu spoke against the backdrop of the threat of President Bola Tinubu to ease out any of his aides who failed to perform.

Tinubu spoke at a retreat organised for cabinet members.

The retreat was put together by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Shittu, who served in Buhari’s government, said: “Buhari did not give anybody any threat.

“As I said, Buhari is not Tinubu, and Tinubu is not Buhari.

“What I know of Buhari, with all due respect to him, is that he is a more reserved person.

“When he gives a job to somebody, he will never ask how they go about it.

“I have to say this for the national interest so that the government who comes after him should do something about it.

“In the Buhari government, if you don’t go and meet him, probably in the next four years, he will not ask about you.

“People bring their memos, but in terms of supervision, we really did not have such things.

“Tinubu is trying to do things differently.

“In his statement today, Tinubu shows commitment by saying that he is trying to do things differently.

“What I think he needs to add to it is to lead transparent and quantifiable supervision of each ministry.”