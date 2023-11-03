Group urges Nigerian workers to challenge attack on NLC President 

By Juliana Francis

The Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma has called on Nigerian workers to challenge the alleged attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaeoro.

Ajaero was said to have been attacked and brutalised by the policemen in Imo State.

However, he had since denied the allegation.

According to the Police, Ajaero was attacked by members of the NLC, during an altercation on whether to embark on strike or not. The Police added that they came to stop the fight and rescued Ajaero.

Nwanguma, while responding to the incident, said that the information he gathered was that the chief security aid to Governor Hope Uzodinma known as Chinasa Nwaneri, who commands the Ebubeagu ‘security outfit’, led police officers to arrest Ajaero, brutalised him, tore his clothes and took him to the “dreaded Tiger Base which is the police unit that executes the terror agenda of the Uzodinma government in Imo State.”

Nwanguma added: “If the police had credible reasons to arrest Ajaero, they did not need to deploy so much violence and attack on his human dignity. Police in Imo, under CP Ahmed Barde, have remained tools of political violence and oppression in the hands of the Hope Uzodinma ruthless government.

“Attack on Ajaero is an attack on Nigerian workers whom he represents. Nigerian workers must rise to resist and challenge this daring attack on their rights and dignity.”