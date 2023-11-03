Army, DSS avert Boko Haram attack on Kano residents

By Juliana Francis

The Nigerian Army and Department of State Service (DSS) said both security agencies in a joint operation had averted a planned Boko Haram attack on Kano State citizens.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this on his X handle.

Nwachukwu explained that the feat was achieved in a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists’ hideout in the early hours of Friday November 3, 2023.

He said: “Troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with the Department of State Services (DSS), conducted a well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

“The operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State. The troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two BHT suspects, who are now in custody.”

He stated that during the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.

He added that the interagency cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as exemplified in the conduct of the operation, was a testament to the strength of collective resolve to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.

He further said: “The successful raid operation reinforces the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of our citizens.

“The NA remains resolute in its effort to counter and degrade insurgency and other forms of security challenges across the country. We entreat members of the public to be vigilant and collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations to curb insecurity.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its dedication to the protection of our beloved nation and appreciates the support and trust of the Nigerian people.”