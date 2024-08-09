Atiku condemns invasion of NLC headquarters by security agents

Former vice president and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the alleged invasion of the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Armed men, purportedly from the Department of State Services, stormed the NLC office, leaving with documents.

According to available information, the security operatives invaded the Labour House at about 8:30pm on Wednesday.

The DSS has since denied being the agency that carried out the operation.

Reacting, Abubakar, in a statement through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said whoever ordered the invasion by men believed to be a combined team of security officials should be held accountable.

According to the former vice president, such clandestine raids on civil liberties had no place in a democracy.

He said: “The invasion of the national secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, by persons believed to be security operatives, whether singly or as a combined team, stands condemned.

“The practice of such raids without a valid court order and in the wee hours of the day reflects the current administration’s desire to hold on to the vestiges of military dictatorship which the NLC, civil society and the media fought so hard to end and birth the democratic rule we enjoy today.

“Events of the last couple of weeks have shown this administration’s growing obsession with militarization of our polity.

“They are trying to suppress civil liberties and silence the media. Just the other day, they had protesters shot at and some killed for daring to protest the hardships this administration’s policies have unleashed on the people.

“This administration must be told in clear terms that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria and those who do not share the same views with government must be allowed to air their views.’’

