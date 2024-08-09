Peter Obi reacts to alleged invasion of NLC national secretariat

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has described as condemnable the invasion of the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, by some security agents late Wednesday night.

According to available information, the security operatives invaded the Labour House at about 8:30pm on Wednesday.

They were reported to be searching for materials allegedly used by organised labour to instigate the ongoing nationwide protest.

Reacting to the invasion, Obi, in a statement through his Media Aide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, noted that raiding the office of the labour union, especially at an unholy hour, was not the best thing to do.

He said: “The NLC as an organization, fights for the rights of the majority of Nigerian workers and their officials are accessible.

Also Read:

“If any of our security agencies desire to see them, the proper thing to do is to invite them and I know they are law-abiding; they will honour such invitations.

“Invading their offices, especially after office hours, is an attempt to intimidate them. This has no place in a democracy.’’

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services, DSS, has dismissed reports claiming that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Refuting the allegation on Thursday, DSS Spokesperson Peter Afunanya stated that the agency had no involvement in the incident.

“Good morning dear friends. Please note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja,” Afunanya said in a terse statement.

Post Views: 290