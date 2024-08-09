Kebbi electoral commission speaks on Chairman’s membership of APC

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission has dismissed allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party that its Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Mera, is a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress.

The Commissioner, Information and Communication, Alhaji Aliyu Kaura, made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Kaura reiterated the commitment of the KESIEC to provide a level playing ground to all political parties in the state ahead of the August 31 local government area election.

He said: “The commission will conduct a free and fair election that will be adjudged best in the history of the state.

“Our chairman is not a card carrying member of APC.

“I have told you that the same members of the commission conducted local government elections in 2017 and 2019 and they are the same members today.

“I will give you an example in Kangiwa Local Government.

“The then APC State Chairman, Bala Sani-Kangiwa, who is from that area, lost to other parties in his own ward, and winners were given certificates of return.

“So, political parties should not be afraid of participating in the polls.”

Kaura noted that the election would take place in 3,743 polling units across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria had reported earlier that the PDP in the state had withdrawn from participation in the August 31 local government councils election.

The PDP alleged that the chairman of the state electoral commission and all the commissioners were card carrying members of the APC in Kebbi State.

The PDP said the party doesn’t have any confidence in the leadership of the commission to conduct the elections freely.

