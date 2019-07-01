Arsenal have unveiled their new retro Adidas home kit ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The Gunners have returned to the German outfitter for the first time in 25 years in a five-year deal worth £300 million after their contract with Puma expired at the end of last season.

The shirt echoes Arsenal kits worn during the early years of the Premier League with a trimmed v-neck collar.

The sleeves are white with matching red and blue trim, completed with sponsor Visit Rwanda.

The kit’s main sponsor continues to be Fly Emirates.

The kit is available to purchase from Arsenal and Adidas, with a replica shirt costing £60 and a match-worn top costing £100.

The new goalkeeper kit to be worn by Bernd Leno has also been released.