Arochukwu Day: South Africa-based Pastor Anosike to minister

All is now set for the 2024 edition of the annual Light of the World Crusade in Arochukwu Kingdom, Abia State, with a Nigerian pastor based in South Africa, John Anosike, ministering.

The monarch of the kingdom, Eze Eberechukwu Oji, is set to host Anosike, who has been described as one of South Africa’s foremost men of God.

He is the President and Senior Pastor of New World Faith Ministries, also known as Spirit Revelation Church, a multi-cultural, highly dynamic ministry with a membership of over 8000 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Nigerian by birth is also known as the bondservant of Christ.

He had his first spiritual encounter with Christ at the tender age of six, but has since developed into a prophet and teacher of the word of God.

He started preaching at a very early age, and got used to presenting the word of God to large crowds from when he was a youth.

Anosike will be bringing the word of God to the Christian faithfuls at the Arochukwu Civic Centre on December 28, 2024, beginning from 4pm.

Musical ministration will be by Chris Nnaemeka and Gina Eli.

Interestingly, the monarch of Arochukwu is also an ordained man of God and is the pastor in charge of one of the parishes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria.

The 2024 Light of the World Annual Crusade is the maiden edition of the programme, which has been introduced as part of the Aro Day Festival, which is held in December of every year.

The Aro Day Festival is a period of celebration in Arochukwu Kingdom when all sons and daughters of Arochukwu gather from all over the world in the town to celebrate their history, heritage and people.

This year’s celebrations will be a five-day carnival to be held from December 24 to 28, 2024.

Day 1: Christmas Carol

Day 2: Christmas Day celebrations

Day 3: ARO DAY Festival and Awards

Day 4: Uda Nkwa live theatre to honour the life of Mazi Kanu Oji who ruled Arochukwu for 73 years.

Day 5: Light of the World Crusade with Pastor John Anosike Ministering.

Dr. Eberechukwu Oji, who is also a qualified Engineer, is asking all Umu Aro home and abroad, friends and lovers of the kingdom to come home for the great Aro Renaissance celebrations this December 2024.

