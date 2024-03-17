Army recovers 14 bodies of Officers, Soldiers killed by Delta youths + Photos

The Nigerian Army has recovered the bodies of 14 of the Officers and Soldiers of the 63 Brigade killed in the early hours of Saturday by youths in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Killed in the attack were the Commanding Officer, a Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, a Captain and 12 Soldiers.

The Commanding Officer has been identified as Lieutenant Colonel H. Ali.

Ali’s body and those of other Officers were reportedly recovered in a river, while those of others were left on ground.

According to a Channels Television report, the bodies of the gallant officers and soldiers were recovered by a team led by the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

Some of the recovered corpses were said to have been beheaded, while the stomachs and hearts of others were ripped off.

Also Read:

At the Niger Delta Development Commission jetty in the coastal Delta community, the bodies of the Commanding Officer and the two Majors were seen floating by the river bank as others were on land.

The entire communities in Bomadi and Ughelli South Local Government Areas have been cordoned off by operatives of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, which also oversees the 63 Brigade in Asaba, the Delta State capital.