Archbishop urges security agencies to ensure release of abducted Reverend Sisters

The Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to rescue Reverend Sisters abducted in Edo State since November, 2017.

Martins, at a news conference in Lagos on Monday, said it was dangerous for the sisters, being women, to still be in the hands of their captors after 48 days.

Three reverend sisters and three aspirants were kidnapped by gunmen on November 14 from the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent in Iguoriakhi in Edo State.

The archbishop condemned the increasing spate of kidnapping in the country.

Martins said: “Today is the 48th day that the sisters have been in the hands of the kidnappers.

“It has been a big source of worry and concern knowing that they are women.”

Martins said the Benin Archdiocese had been making efforts in collaboration with the security agencies in the state and the country as well as the state government to secure their release.

He said: “It is really disheartening that in spite of all these efforts, the sisters are still there in bondage.

“It is disheartening that the security agencies have not been able to get the sisters out and one wonders why this is the case.

“We still do hope that the security agencies would do much more than is being done now to ensure that the sisters are released.”