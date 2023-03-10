Apprentice jailed three months for stealing church property

An Apprentice at Gate area, Ibadan, Qudus Ibrahim, was Friday sentenced to three months imprisonment in a correctional centre by an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for stealing church property.

Ibrahim was charged by the police with theft.

The Magistrate, T. B. Oyekanmi, sentenced Ibrahim to three months in a correctional centre or take the option to serve the community for one month.

Oyekanmi held that Ibrahim, having gone through trials, was found guilty of the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 6, at about 5. 52 p.m, at Cherubim and Seraphim church, Agbokoja, Ibadan.

Ibrahim said the convict stole standing fan, iron, Lena speaker and wires worth N185, 000 belonging to the church.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 415 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000