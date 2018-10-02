APGA extends sale of nomination forms in Benue

The All Progressives Grand Alliance says it has extended the sale of nomination forms for members seeking elective offices in Benue.

Joe Tondo, its state chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Makurdi that the extension became necessary due to poor sales so far recorded.

He said: “People are not coming for the forms; in the State House of Assembly category, for instance, no one has come.”

Tondo, however, admitted that the cost of the forms was very high.

He said: “The cost of the forms is very high, but we shall review it downwards. The cost ranges from N500,000 to N10 million for the various positions, but we shall review it.”

Tondo also said that a date would soon be fixed for the primary elections, and advised those interested to strive to beat the deadline.

He said that women seeking the nomination forms would pay only 50 per cent of the cost, saying that the gesture was to encourage them to participate in the electoral process.