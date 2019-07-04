The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has described Thursday’s pipeline explosion in Ijegun area of the state as devastating.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party, Abiodun Salami, made the statement while speaking to News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that a petroleum pipeline exploded in Ijegun in the early hours of the day, leading to loss of lives and property, while some people sustained injuries.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said two burnt bodies had been recovered from the scene, and eight persons with severe burns rescued.

He said that no fewer than 30 vehicles were destroyed by the inferno, which occurred as a result of activities of pipeline vandals.

Salami said the incident was a very sad one, especially as lives were lost and property destroyed.

He commiserated with victims’ families, the people of Ijegun and the state government over the incident.

Salami said that pipeline explosion was becoming incessant in the area, and called on the relevant authorities to do the needful to avert a recurrence.

He said: “As a party, we are sad about the pipeline explosion in Ijegun this morning, we are devastated.

“We are particularly pained because lives were lost to the accompanying inferno and so many vehicles were burnt.

“We commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives as well as the people of Ijegun and the state government.

“We also wish those who sustained burns in the incident speedy recovery, while praying for succour for those who lost their vehicles.

“Pipeline explosion is becoming rampant in Ijegun and we are calling on the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to address the problem.”

He commended the swift response of rescue agencies to the incident, urging them to do their best to make the area completely safe.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has also described the incident as unfortunate.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Taofik Gani, in a statement, said the party was pained by the inferno.

He said the party’s heart was with the families of dead victims and all those who suffered one loss or the other in the incident.

The party spokesman urged the state government to take care of those who recorded losses in the incident adequately, especially the dependants of the dead.

Gani blamed the government as well as Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation owners of the pipeline, for not providing adequate security around the facility, causing vandals to have a field day in the area.

He said the incessant explosions in the area must be stopped, and the government must address the neglect suffered by the people of the community.

He said: “The state must seek compensation from NNPC on behalf of the victims and the community.

“While we condole with the victims of the fire, we charge the state government to ensure adequate medical support gets to the injured, just as the dead must all be identified, buried with dignity, and their dependants supported.”