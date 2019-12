After the corpse of a six-year-old was found under the alter of a church in Akure, Ondo State, angry youths have razed it.

The boy was declared missing few weeks ago.

His corpse was, however, exhumed in Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure, leading to its burning by some angry youths on Wednesday.

The Eagle online gathered that the founder of the church, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, has also been arrested.

Babatunde is in the custody of the Department of State Services in Akure, the Ondo State capital.