Amotekun re-arrests 16-year-old nicknamed Oyenusi for involvement over 40 robberies

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, have re-arrested a 16-year-old boy nicknamed after one of Nigeria’s notorious armed robbers, Oyenusi.

The boy, who was initially arrested when he was 13 years old, confessed to having taken part in over 40 robbery operations.

This was after he was ordered remanded in a juvenile home at 13 for involvement in robberies alongside two other teenagers with nicknames of notorious armed robbers in the country.

The other two are 13-year-old with the appellation and a 16-year-old known as Osunbo.

Oyenusi told newsmen on Monday when he was paraded at the Amotekun office in Azure, the Ondo State capital: “l have lost count of the robbery operations I have been involved in.

“But they can’t be fewer than 40.”

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the teenager was a second-time armed robbery suspect.

Adeleye added that the suspect, who was arrested for illegal possession of firearms when he was 13 and sent to a juvenile home, was again arrested for burglary and stealing.

Adeleye said: “We’ve arrested a juvenile robber, who adopted the name of a notorious Nigerian armed robber: Oyenusi.

“We re-arrested a young boy we arrested three years ago and took to juvenile for illegal possession of firearms and robbery.

“At that time, he was 13 years old.

“The best we could do was to hand him over to juvenile and see if he could be rehabilitated.

“Right now, he’s 16.

“This time around, he broke into a number of shops and removed items.

“Between then and now, he confessed that he had engaged in over 40 housebreaking activities.”