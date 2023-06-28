Amotekun Commander dies in Ogun State

The Commander of the South West security outfit, Amotekun, in Ogun State, David Akinremi, is dead.

This development was confirmed by the Commander of another Ogun State security outfit, So-Safe Corps, Sani Ganzallo.

Akinremi was a retired Commissioner of Police before he was appointed by Governor Dapo Abiodun in 2021 to man the security outfit.

The former Amotekun Commander, who has been battling with an undisclosed ailment, was said to have died on Monday evening.

Ganzallo described Akinremi’s death as shocking.