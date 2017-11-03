Alleged N400m fraud: I did not enter any unlawful transaction with Metuh -Dasuki

Retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser, has denied embarking on any unlawful N400 million transaction with the former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Olisah Metuh.

Dasuki, currently in DSS detention, said this while testifying before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court on Friday in Abuja.

The former NSA, who served in ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, was subpoenaed by the court at Metuh’s instance to appear and testify as a defence witness.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the EFCC has filed the criminal charges against Metuh for allegedly taking part in the sharing of 2.1 billion US dollars meant for military hardware.

Dasuki also told the court that he had not been charged with or convicted of any unlawful acts in parts or whole in respect of the charges brought against Metuh.

When crossed examined by the prosecuting counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, the witness insisted on consulting his records before answering questions relating to transactions between his former office and Metuh.

Attempts by Tahir to compel Dasuki to speak on the detail of his former office’s financial transaction with Metuh and his company failed.

The prosecuting counsel had confronted the witness with exhibits showing the alleged transactions, but Dasuki insisted on conferring with his records.

Dasuki said: “These are simply documents from a prosecution desperate to get a conviction that is why I insist on referring to my own records.”

The judge, thereafter, discharged Dasuki as a witness and adjourned the matter until December 4.

Earlier, Abang, turned down a motion for adjournment to enable the witness have access to his records to prepare his testimony.

The judge held that there was no provision in law for an adjournment to be granted to enable a witness who was not a party to a matter to refresh his memory.

Dasuki had claimed that he could not remember his former office’s transactions with Metuh and his company without looking at the records.