Alleged kidnap by men in Army uniform: Lagos Police say claim false

The Lagos State Police Command has described as false the claim by a man who said he was a fitness coach that he was abducted by kidnappers in military uniform in Lekki area of Lagos State alongside other passengers in a commercial bus.

The position of the Command was made known by its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyi, on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Hundeyin said preliminary investigations so far revealed that every claim in the video was false.

He added: “While investigation is ongoing, we encourage the man to show up to assist the Police with the investigation.

“Meanwhile, Lagosians are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without succumbing to the antics of scaremongers.

“If you see something, say something!”

Hundeyin had earlier after the release of the video said the police were investigating.

He said: “The Lagos State Police Command is not unaware of the video making the rounds about the presence of some criminals in the Lekki area of Lagos.

“In-depth investigation has commenced.

“The Command will leave no stone unturned towards ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Lagos State.

“All human, material and operational resources have been duly and optimally deployed to achieve this.

“We appreciate Lagosians for always saying something when they see something.

“We encourage more of this. Together, we’ll keep Lagos State safe for all and sundry.”

In the video, the man, who claimed to be a fitness coach, said the men, who tried to kill him under the bridge in Adeniji, were of Northern extraction.

He said they left him after finding out their knives would not penetrate him.





