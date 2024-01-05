Africa Leaders Foundation generates 72,483 jobs, honours new ambassadors

The Future Africa Leaders Foundation’s agriculture initiative, FALAGRO LTD and its collaborative endeavours with the FALA ambassadors network of young agriculturists, has played a pivotal role in generating employment.

So far, the recent enterprise has productively engaged 72,483 young individuals within its network.

Pastor T.T Temisan, member, Central Executive Council, Loveworld Nation, made this disclosure at the 11th FALF Awards in Lagos, on Thursday.

Temisan in his address at the event said: “Simultaneously, the Foundation has spearheaded revolutionary greenhouse farming initiatives. The Foundation consistently showcases its steadfast commitment to propelling economic progress and providing transformative opportunities for youth in the agricultural sector across Africa”.

Notable projects of the Foundation since inception Pastor Temisan listed include: The FALF School of Learning Initiative, addressing knowledge gaps resulting from prolonged ASUU strikes in Nigeria.

He added that the innovative program provided comprehensive leadership and management training, resulting in the successful graduation of numerous students.

Pastor Temisan mentioned that the establishment of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Mayo Wandu, Adamawa State, North East Nigeria, is aimed to bridge the digital divide in rural communities, affirming that the pioneering facility has empowered over 12,079 young people through consistent training in ICT skills, enabling them to become active participants in the digital age.

“These laudable projects reflect the Future Africa Leaders Foundation’s unwavering commitment to equipping and empowering young African leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to create a significant impact in their communities and beyond” Pastor Temisan restated.

The cleric recalled that FALF last year made an extraordinary contribution of N500 million to propel the development and expansion of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, South West Nigeria.

The gesture, he reiterated, is to demonstrate FALF’s commitment to empowering Africa’s future leaders.

Pastor Temisan pointed out that the donation demonstrates the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to empowering Africa’s future leaders and preserving the rich heritage of Nigeria.

He indicated that FALF Masterclass Summit streamed on KingsChat and the FALF website, with an impressive participation of 8 million young individuals from 54 African countries; a summit that served as a catalyst for inspiration and empowerment, promoting a renewed sense of hope and driving positive change throughout the continent.

Pastor Temisan stressed that under the leadership of Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, FALF was established as a Pan-African organisation committed to identifying, nurturing and empowering young African leaders making positive impacts in their communities.

He confirmed that over the past decade, FALF has been a leader in youth development, equipping individuals with essential skills and resources to drive change, adding that several prolific feats were attained by the Foundation, working together with its amazing ambassadors in identifying, and supporting over 77 million young individuals across 54 African nations.

Pastor Temisan also disclosed that the Foundation has strategically increased her impact through meaningful engagements with governmental stakeholders who exemplify the voice of change in Africa, citing former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria); Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, (Liberia); Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, (Nigeria).

Others according to Pastor Temisan are: Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Physician, activist, and former African Union Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi, Dr. Leymah Gbowee, a Nobel Laureate and distinguished peace activist from Liberia and Dr Jemma Nunu Kumba, Speaker National Legislative Assembly Republic of South Sudan.

Temisan added that FALF has significantly expanded its visionary initiatives and reached new terrains in North Africa, thereby, overcoming barriers and establishing enduring connections in the Maghreb.

Also speaking at the Award was Dr Jumoke Akisanya, FALF Senior Executive Officer. She announced that the focus of the Foundation in 2024 include: education, entrepreneurship, humanitarian and advocacy.

Dr Akinsanya specified that the activities would be carried out in the continent via various platforms.

Other speakers at the event were: Pastor Arinze Emmanuels, Senior Executive Officer, Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International and Deacon Sylvester Ebodaghe, Chief Executive Officer, National Dailies, also the event anchorman.

Speaking with The Eagle Online after the Award, cerebral and creative overall 2023 FALA winner, Mariama Gedemeh from Sierra Leone said she felt fulfilled, saying given where she comes from, the Award was not only for her, rather for other girls.

“It’s a source of inspiration, that notwithstanding the challenge that surrounds them, it cannot be a limitation for them to become whatever they aspire to be in future” Gedemeh replied.

Elated Gedemeh in her message to the African youths said there was no need “living Africa – we have unique things in Africa; You need to identify…, put yourself down, know what you want and go get it; Believe in yourself and be a goal getter”.

Gedemeh, a farmer and entrepreneur went home with the total star cash prize of $35,000.

Other 2023 FALA winners were: Lyna Tchydre Bossa from Togo; Matilda Kahunde from Uganda; Wissal Rida from Morocco; Annick Bado from Burkina Faso; Grace Lamane Fatime from Chad.

Also in the list were: Alieu Sasay from Liberia; Emma Kwaje from South Sudan; Clinton Arko Agyemang from Ghana and Katleho Mojakisane from Lesotho.

The 10 winners emerged from thousands of nominations from different African countries, as well as time taking and rigorous screening exercise.

The event was also graced by some past winners.