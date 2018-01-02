Adeboye, Olukoya release predictions for 2018

The General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, have released their prediction 2018.

Adeboye and Olukoya released their predictions at the watch night services of their churches at the Redemption Camp and Prayer City respectively.

Both are located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adeboye, whose sermon centred on: “Enforcing your Victory,” said Goliaths in the country would fall in 2018.

He, however, did not reveal the Goliaths, adding: “I have to put it carefully so I am not misunderstood.”

He said Nigerians should not to put their trust in government.

He said: “Many people will wake up to realise that their future is not in the hand of any government and as a result a lot of lost ground will be reclaimed.

“Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move, while saboteurs who pretend to be friends will be disgraced and displaced.”

Adeboye’s predictions are:

Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move.

Many people will wake up to realise that their future is not in the hand of any government and as a result a lot of lost ground will be reclaimed.

Saboteurs will be disgraced and displaced.

Significant Goliaths will fall.

Before the end of the year, there will be rays of hope that all will still be well.

On the international level, Adeboye said:

This year there will be less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods.

There will be misunderstandings amongst nation but no major wars.

Pray against assassination attempts globally.

There will record-breaking temperatures both high and low.

There will be a handful of breakthroughs both scientific and medical.

The count down to the end has started.

Olukoya warned that 2018 would be sad for those he described as rebellious characters and wasters, adding that it also portended shame for hard drugs abusers and those living carelessly.

Olukoya said the number 18 in spiritual terms signifies bondage or oppression, stressing that “the pestle will defeat the mortar” in 2018.

He said God would demonstrate His raw power, kill rebellious kings and rulers, disgrace the strongman of terror and fear in 2018.

He also warned of global economic downturn, but said it could be averted with “hard and serious prayers”.

He said Nigeria would require serious prayers against “the rage of academic demons and witchcrafts,” describing the year as a rough one for alcohol consumers, “with double left legs animals pursuing the hunter.”